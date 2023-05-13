Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My billionaire founder has a profession as his surname and began his entrepreneurial journey in his son’s name in a completely different industry.

2. Last year, I made more profits than my revenue 10 years back, having grown profits at 30 per cent CAGR.

3. My shareholders have earned more than 30 per cent per annum over the last 3,5 and 10 years, a great sign of consistency, backed by 20 per cent per annum revenue growth without diluting return on equity below 20 per cent.

4. Though I am associate sponsor of my home state IPL team, I am also official sponsor of another successful team.

5. My founder’s two sons, both in their 30s, are spearheading my diversification into several related product segments through small acquisitions. This will, hopefully, help maintain my growth in the coming decade.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock:Schaeffler India

Last week’s winner: Pradeep Rao