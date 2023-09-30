Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am the largest in India in my business and one of the top 5 globally, with just 6 operating locations but serve 100+ million customers annually.

2. No other first-generation entrepreneur would have pursued the variety of businesses my founder pioneered before becoming a billionaire. This is in spite of his being the first graduate from his family with rural background.

3. My recent annual report begins with values and beliefs I would like to be identified with, explained nicely with photos of Warren Buffett, Mother Teresa, Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhiji, JRD Tata and Tenzing.

4. I have delivered more than 4 times’ return to my shareholders over the last 5 years. But the company that I spun off with all non-core assets is yet to deliver any returns since listing.

5. Though the board has only the founder’s family and classmate in executive roles and the rest are independent, I have been working hard to professionalise my executive management.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Last week’s winner: Chumki Banerjee