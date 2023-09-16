Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I was born out of corporate restructuring involving a brand born 60 years back. Gladly, I still retain the same brand till date.

2. I was a pioneer of my industry and remained a leader for several decades, but not any more. My industry has grown multifold, with several new players joining now.

3. When a global leader of my industry became the largest shareholder about 10 years back, there were high expectations of turnaround in my fortunes. My earnings have remained almost the same over the last 5 years.

4. I have more than 1 lakh shareholders holding just about 10 per cent stake, with almost 90 per cent owned by FIIs/DIIs.

5. Though my valuation doubled within one year of listing, I have delivered negative returns since then and remain a small-cap even now.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Affle India

Last week’s winner: Baldev Singh