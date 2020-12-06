1. Next year I will be completing50 years of listing

2.When my peers were falling over each other in fund raising in stock markets, I have shied away from raising capital to grow since listing but neverfailed to generate superior shareholder returns

3. I am one of the very few companies that have more public shareholders than promoters orInstitutions. Still my corporate governance standard is well recognised

4. I am proud to have a highly respected investor of India as my top shareholder for a long time

5. My founder is such a tennis enthusiast that he used to be present in Wimbledon to cheer up players from his city.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 PM to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in,with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.