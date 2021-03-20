Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1The year 2021 marks the silver jubilee of my listing post ₹27-crore IPO in 1996. Since then, I haven’t raised any capital.

2In fact, I have done 7 buybacks. The number of shares I have bought back is almost the same as my entire initial-- and the only-- public dilution.

3I have strong 10 years shareholder return track record with 5 times return. Last 3 years haven’t been great inspite of 3 buybacks at significant premium.

4I was incorporated in 1940s. I won’t be surprised if my current shareholders don’t recognise fairness in my name.

5One of my board members, post his IIT/IIM academics, did Doctorate on religiousness in consumer behaviour. Based on the thesis, he authored a best-seller book with interesting insights into Indian consumerism.

Last week’s winner:

Sunil Furtado

Last week’s answer:

GE Shipping