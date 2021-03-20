Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
1The year 2021 marks the silver jubilee of my listing post ₹27-crore IPO in 1996. Since then, I haven’t raised any capital.
2In fact, I have done 7 buybacks. The number of shares I have bought back is almost the same as my entire initial-- and the only-- public dilution.
3I have strong 10 years shareholder return track record with 5 times return. Last 3 years haven’t been great inspite of 3 buybacks at significant premium.
4I was incorporated in 1940s. I won’t be surprised if my current shareholders don’t recognise fairness in my name.
5One of my board members, post his IIT/IIM academics, did Doctorate on religiousness in consumer behaviour. Based on the thesis, he authored a best-seller book with interesting insights into Indian consumerism.
Last week’s winner:
Sunil Furtado
Last week’s answer:
GE Shipping
