Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My founder failed in his pre-college examinations twice, but compensated by being a double gold medallist in college in the later years.

2 He joined a doyen of the industry in turning around a business they acquired. Soon, he wanted to pursue his own entrepreneurial journey. His personal net worth is now larger than the market capitalisation of the prestigious firm he worked in.

3 Within 30 years of inception, I have become top-3 in the world in my business.

4 I’ve been having public shareholders since the early 90s and disappointed them for the first five years. Post listing about 20 years back, I have delivered more than 400 times return, one of the best wealth creation stories in recent years.

5 Over the last decade, I have moved up from being a smallcap to midcap and now a largecap by delivering shareholder returns of 30 per cent CAGR over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10 years period consistently.

Last week’s winner: Tushar Daga

Last week’s answer: Godrej Consumer Products