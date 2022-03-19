hamburger

Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 19, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My founder failed in his pre-college examinations twice, but compensated by being a double gold medallist in college in the later years.

2 He joined a doyen of the industry in turning around a business they acquired. Soon, he wanted to pursue his own entrepreneurial journey. His personal net worth is now larger than the market capitalisation of the prestigious firm he worked in.

3 Within 30 years of inception, I have become top-3 in the world in my business.

4 I’ve been having public shareholders since the early 90s and disappointed them for the first five years. Post listing about 20 years back, I have delivered more than 400 times return, one of the best wealth creation stories in recent years.

5 Over the last decade, I have moved up from being a smallcap to midcap and now a largecap by delivering shareholder returns of 30 per cent CAGR over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10 years period consistently.

Last week’s winner: Tushar Daga

Last week’s answer: Godrej Consumer Products

Published on March 19, 2022
stocks and shares

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you