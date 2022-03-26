Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My founder began his career as a lecturer and became an entrepreneur to build a business based on what he learned and taught.

2 I am a year older than my current chairman, who is my founder’s son. Though my corporate identity and logo got changed, my commitment to innovation hasn’t. I am one of the few Indian companies with thousands of employees in R&D with a budget of as much as 8 per cent of sales.

3 I have delivered negative returns to shareholders in the last five years, though I belong to a high-growth industry.

4 My endeavour to deliver world's first DNA-based Covid vaccine a year back did not go well and resulted in my market capitalisation getting halved.

5 Though I have been a large-cap for several years, due to recent challenges I may lose the status. But my strong product bouquet, which is awaiting commercial launch, will hopefully help me regain my lost glory soon.

Last week's winner: Ramachandra M Bhat

Last week's answer: Divis Laboratories