Here's a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 In an industry where India is one of the top three markets, I am nationally in the top five.

2 About 60 years back when my founder died, his biggest regret was my inability to pay dividends. Over the next several decades, I broke several records in shareholder wealth creation.

3 It is sad that I could deliver only single-digit CAGR to my shareholders over the last five years as my profits have stagnated. Hopefully, recent expansions and modernisation will help me in delivering strong shareholder returns in the future.

4 My corporate logo may resemble my state’s emblem. It is a mere coincidence though that the chief minister in whose tenure it became the state’s emblem was my founder’s cousin brother.

5 In an industry notorious for pollution, I have bagged several awards for environment protection. I am highly respected for my corporate governance standards and many businesses consider them as benchmarks.

Last week’s winner: K Ramakrishnan

Last week’s answer: Inox Leisure