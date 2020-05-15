Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (₹142.9): Buy

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current levels. The stock gained 4.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a significant long-term resistance level of ₹135.
Since it took support at ₹95 in late March this year, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹110 in early April. But it had encountered a vital resistance at ₹135 in mid-April and moved sideways until recently. The decisive breakthrough of resistance at ₹135 has strengthened the short-term uptrend. Also, the stock hovers well above its 21- and 50-DMAs.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two trading sessions. The daily RSI has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is charting higher in the neutral region. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the neutral region from the negative territory implying buying interest.
The short-term outlook for the stock is bullish. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹149 and ₹152 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹139.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...