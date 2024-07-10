Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have remained sideways for nearly a month. The July expiry has been fluctuating between ₹228 and ₹235.
Prior to the contract entering the horizontal trend, it witnessed a decline. Yet, now that aluminium futures are range bound, the downtrend has lost its momentum. Moreover, there is an important support at ₹225 apart from ₹228.
However, this does not mean a bullish reversal as there is a resistance at ₹235. So, effectively, the next leg of trend in aluminium futures depends on which of ₹225 and ₹235 is breached first.
If the contract breaks out of ₹235, the outlook will turn positive and consequently, it can rally to ₹250. But if aluminium futures slip below ₹225, it will open the door for a decline to ₹210, which can even extend to ₹200.
Trade strategy
Stay on the sidelines. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break of the ₹225-235 range.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.