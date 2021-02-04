Bulls are back as crude futures breach ₹4,000

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The recent rally in crude oil futures, that began in early November last year, kick started its journey from about ₹2,550. But, the futures contract started experiencing weakness in the upward momentum from mid-January this year and consequently, the price started to tread in a sideways trend largely moving between ₹3,800 and ₹3,940.
After two weeks of sluggishness, the contract looks to have regained traction as it broke out of the range on Tuesday. Also, it has closed above the key level of ₹4,000 and the breakout has also confirmed a bullish flag pattern, an indication of positive bias being built up.
Prices are expected to advance further and the contract is likely to rally to ₹4,150, which can be a hindrance for the bulls.
A breakout of this level can take the contract to ₹4,200. Notable supports from the current levels are at ₹4,000 and ₹3,900.
Traders can initiate fresh long positions in February contract on declines with stop-loss at ₹3,900.
