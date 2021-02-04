Commodity Calls

Bulls are back as crude futures breach ₹4,000

Akhil Nallamuthu, BL Research Bureau | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

The recent rally in crude oil futures, that began in early November last year, kick started its journey from about ₹2,550. But, the futures contract started experiencing weakness in the upward momentum from mid-January this year and consequently, the price started to tread in a sideways trend largely moving between ₹3,800 and ₹3,940.

 

After two weeks of sluggishness, the contract looks to have regained traction as it broke out of the range on Tuesday. Also, it has closed above the key level of ₹4,000 and the breakout has also confirmed a bullish flag pattern, an indication of positive bias being built up.

Prices are expected to advance further and the contract is likely to rally to ₹4,150, which can be a hindrance for the bulls.

A breakout of this level can take the contract to ₹4,200. Notable supports from the current levels are at ₹4,000 and ₹3,900.

Traders can initiate fresh long positions in February contract on declines with stop-loss at ₹3,900.

