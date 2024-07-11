Natural Gas prices have been in a strong downtrend since mid-June this year. The Natural Gas Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a high of ₹261.20 per mmBtu in June. From the price has tumbled about 25 per cent. The contract is currently trading at ₹194.50 per mmBtu.
Outlook
The trend remains down and strong. Strong resistances are at ₹200, ₹203 and then at ₹205. So broadly, the ₹200-205 zone will be a very good resistance that can cap the upside. The MCX Natural Gas futures contract can fall to ₹185-₹182 in the coming days.
But looking at the recent price action on the daily charts, a sideways consolidation looks possible before the overall downtrend resumes. The contract can oscillate in a range of ₹192-205 for some time. Eventually, the contract can break ₹192 and fall to ₹185-182.
To ease the downside pressure, the Natural Gas futures contract will have to rise past ₹205. That can take it up to ₹210. But that will just be a corrective rise and the broader downtrend will continue to remain intact.
Trade Strategy
Traders can go short now at ₹194. Accumulate on a rise at ₹198 and ₹202. Keep the stop-loss at ₹206 initially. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹192 as soon as the contract moves down to ₹188. Revise the stop-loss lower to ₹187 when the price touches ₹184. Exit the shorts at ₹182.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.