Commodity Calls

Sell nickel futures below ₹1,300

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 15, 2021

Go short below; stop-loss can be at ₹1,350

The continuous contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been steadily gaining since March last year. However, the bulls were dealt a significant blow when the price reached ₹1,440 level in mid-February this year. That is, the uptrend, which was in place for almost a year, ended abruptly and there was a significant fall in price wherein it dropped from about ₹1,440 to ₹1,150 levels, thereby losing a little over 20 per cent within a couple of weeks. This is the biggest price correction in the past one year.

After the fall, the contract entered a brief period of consolidation following which it started to move up in early April. It gradually went up, but is being resisted at ₹1,350 since May. It is unable to move beyond that level for over a month and prolonged consolidation at these levels can open up the possibility of the trend turning downwards. The relative strength index, despite remaining above the mid-point level of 50, shows a fresh downtick. Also, the average directional index shows the bears are gaining ground and looking stronger than bulls.

Though there are signs of weakness, the contract (June expiry) has a considerable support at ₹1,300 where the 50-day moving average coincides. Hence, traders can wait for the contract to breach this support i.e., go short below ₹1,300. Stop-loss can be at ₹1,350 whereas ₹1,230 and ₹1,200 can be the potential target levels.

Published on June 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

futures and options
MCX
Nickel
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.