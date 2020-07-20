Daily Rupee call: Initiate long on the break of 75

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Posting a marginal gain, the rupee (INR) closed last week at 75.02 versus preceding week’s close of 75.2 against the dollar (USD). Following this, INR began today’s session higher at 74.93.
The local currency, which has been gaining over the past few days after taking support at 75.4, is now trading around the crucial level of 75. If the uptrend sustains, it can rally to 74.8, above which it might advance to 74.65. However, if the domestic unit weakens, the nearest support can be 75.15. Subsequent support is at 75.3.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) continue to be net sellers in July. As per the latest National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, the net outflow of FPIs for the month stands at a little over ₹9,000 crore (equity and debt combined). That is an increase in the net outflow by about ₹6,100 crore last week. If this continues to happen, the rupee is likely to face increased downward pressure.
Foreign reserves:
Even though FPI fund flow does not seem to be encouraging for the Indian unit, the foreign reserves data provides some relief as it hit a new all-time high of $516.3 billion. The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that the foreign reserves increased between July 3 and 10. The total reserves went up by $3.1 billion to $516.3 billion from $513.2 billion whereas the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by $2.4 billion to $475.6 billion from $473.2 billion during the period under consideration. The value of gold holding increased by $0.7 billion to $34.7 billion.
Dollar index:
The dollar index recorded fourth consecutive week of loss as it declined by three-fourth of a per cent. It now hovers around the important level of 96. Since the price action is indicating a bearish bias, the index is likely to depreciate from current levels. Below 96, it might fall to 95.6 and may be to 95.15. A fall in dollar index can help rupee gain against the greenback.
Trade strategy:
The rupee appears bullish in the short-term and the dollar index is hinting at a weak demand for the dollar, which is a favourable situation for the Indian currency. However, 75 is a critical level. So, for intraday, traders can initiate rupee longs with a tight stop-loss if INR can sustain above 75.
Supports: 75.15 and 75.3
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.65
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...