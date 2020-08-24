Daily Rupee call: INR likely to appreciate

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) wrapped up last week on a flat note as it closed on Friday at 74.85 versus its previous week’s close of 74.9 against the dollar (USD). Thus, the local currency managed to stay above the important support of 75. If INR appreciates from current levels, the nearest hurdle it will face is at 74.8 and then 74.7. A breach of 74.7 can result in sharp rupee rally. But if the rupee weakens, 75 will be a critical base. A break below this level can intensify the downtrend. While 75.1 can be minor support, the exchange rate of USD-INR might move to 75.3 on a slip below 75.
The stable fund flows from the Foreign Portfolio Investors look intact. For the current month so far, the net inflow stands at ₹44,679 crore (equity and debt combined) as per the data of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). This is the highest monthly net inflow since March 2019. Notably, the equity segment remains the FPI favourite as it has attracted a net inflow of ₹40,262 crore in August. The substantial inflow has been helping the rupee, and if it continues to occur, the domestic unit will be trading with a positive bias versus the greenback.
For the first time after several weeks, there has been a dip in the total foreign reserves on a weekly basis. As per the weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday, the total FX reserves declined to $535.3 billion as on 14th August i.e. it has come down by $2.9 billion between August 7 and 14. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, dipped by about $0.7 billion to $491.6 billion from $492.3 billion during the corresponding period. The value of gold holding took a hit as it saw a considerable decrease of $2.2 billion to $37.6 billion. Despite the reduction, the reserves are at high levels.
The dollar index closed last week marginally higher at 93.25 versus preceding week’s close of 93.1. However, it remains below the key barrier of 94. The index has begun this week on a flat note and is currently testing the 21-day moving average. Nevertheless, it should breach 94 to establish a sustainable rally. Until then, the bias will be bearish, given that the overall direction is a downtrend.
The rupee is hovering around 74.9, which is a support. That is, the price area between 74.9 and 75 can be a support band. This along with the fact that the risk-reward is favourable for long positions, traders can initiate fresh rupee longs in declines for intraday with stop-loss at 75.1.
Supports: 74.9 and 75
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.7
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...