Daily Rupee call: Rupee might weaken today

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The rupee (INR) seems to be indecisive in its movement against the dollar (USD) as it continues to consolidate within the tight range between 71.7 and 71.9. Thus, the broader range between 71.6 and 72 is still valid and the domestic currency can be expected to trend only if it moves out of the range. As we can observe, the support at 72 remains strong in the weekly chart.
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the weekly statistical supplement containing the foreign reserves data. Total reserves stand at $448.2 billion (new all-time high) compared to the previous week’s $447.8 billion, an increase by $0.4 billion.
While there was an increase in the value of foreign currency assets, the major component of foreign exchange reserves, the value of gold reserves dropped for second consecutive week. The value of foreign currency assets increased to $416.4 billion compared to previous week’s $415.8 billion, an increase by $0.6 billion. Whereas the value of gold reserves decreased to $26.7 billion compared to previous week’s $26.9 billion, a drop by $0.2 billion.
Noticeably, the rate of increase in the total reserves is lower compared to the previous week. However, the current reserve position, which is at all-time high, gives more room for the RBI to manage any unexpected volatility in the exchange rate of USD INR.
Th dollar index seems to have formed a substantial base around the dynamic support of the 21-day moving average. On Friday, the index bounced sharply and ended the week at 98.17, above the critical resistance of 98. The price action is bullish and the dollar will most likely advance from current levels.
On the upside, the index has a hindrance at 98.25, beyond which the resistance is at 98.5. On the downside, 98 will act a solid support arresting any potential fall.
The rupee has opened the week on a flat note at 71.7, the upper end of the tight range within which it has been trading for past few sessions; also, the dollar trades with bullish bias. So, one can be cautiously bearish on rupee today and traders can short rupee with stop-loss at 71.5 for intraday.
Supports: 72 and 72.3
Resistances: 71.4 and 71.6
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...