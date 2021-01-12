Daily Rupee call: Strong support at 73.50

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BL Research Bureau
Even as the rupee (INR) opened with a gap-down open on Monday against the dollar (USD), it did not depreciate beyond that level and managed to end the session at 73.38 versus Friday’s close of 73.24. Thus, the support band of 73.40 and 73.50 stays valid, and it continues to offer support.
Following this, INR has opened marginally lower at 73.43 today. If rupee bulls gather momentum on the back of the support band, it can rally towards the nearest resistance at 73.25. Resistance above this level is at 73.15. On the other hand, if the local currency breaks below the support at 73.50, it can face considerable selling pressure. Notable support levels below 73.50 can be seen at 73.65 and 73.80.
What might have saved rupee against the soaring dollar on Monday should have been the foreign inflows. The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) on Monday stood at nearly ₹3,139 crore (equity and debt combined). FPI inflows have been robust in the recent months, and as long as this trend continues, INR can stay steady versus USD.
The dollar index closed with a gain yesterday, and this was the fourth consecutive daily gain. Since registering a low of 89.21 last week, it has recovered strongly, and the momentum seems to be shifting in favour of the dollar. Today, the index has moved up and is hovering around 90.60. While the current price levels can act as a roadblock, the dollar index might appreciate from here considering the momentum. The resistance levels can be spotted at 91 and 91.20 – its 21-day moving average on the upside.
The rupee managed to close above the crucial support band of 73.40 and 73.50 yesterday, and even today, it continues to remain above these price levels so far. However, the dollar index indicates the potential strengthening of the dollar from here, which can weigh on the Indian currency. Considering these factors, traders can short INR with stop-loss at 73.35 if it breaks below the support of 73.50.
Supports: 73.50 and 73.65
Resistances: 73.25 and 73.15
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...