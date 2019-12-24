Daily Rupee call: Wait and initiate fresh positions

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
BL Research Bureau
After making an intraday high of 71.11, the rupee (INR) ended the session at 71.19 versus its previous close of 71.12 against the dollar (USD). Thus, the local currency remains with a bearish bias.
The rupee closed yesterday’s session just above the support at 71.2. If it breaks below that level, the immediate support is at 71.4, an important level. However, if the domestic currency responds to the support and starts gaining, 71 will act as a strong resistance. So, the key levels to be watched for are 71 and 71.4.
The recent rally in the dollar was unable to take the dollar index beyond the resistance at 97.4. After testing the resistance in yesterday’s session, the index moderated to the current level of 97.3. If dollar regains traction and breaches 97.4, it can be expected to rise to 97.67. In contrast, a decline from the current level will drag the index towards the support at 97.
Trade strategy:
Though the rupee is trading with a negative bias, it is hovering around 71.2, i.e. between the two key levels of 71 and 71.4. Hence, from a trading perspective, it can be approached in two ways.
Either initiate rupee longs if the exchange rate of USDINR first reaches 71.4 with stop loss at 71.55, or initiate rupee shorts if the exchange rate of USDINR first reaches 71, with stop loss at 70.8.
Supports: 71.4 and 71.6
Resistances: 71 and 70.85
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...