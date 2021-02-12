JSW Energy (₹77.8): Buy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of JSW Energy at current levels. Since the stock took support at ₹36 in early May 2020, it has been in an intermediate-term uptrend. Medium as well as short-term trends are up for the stock. In early December 2020, the stock surpassed a key barrier at ₹64 and continued to trend upwards. Following a near-term corrective decline over the past three week, the stock took support at ₹70 early this week and started to trend upwards. On Thursday, the stock gained 7.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key hurdle at ₹74 levels.
For the week, the stock has gained 9.55 per cent with good volume and has strengthened the uptrend. The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone. Further, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators hover in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
Overall, the short term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹81 and ₹83 in the forthcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a deep stop-loss at ₹75.5 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...