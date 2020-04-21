MCX-Lead tests a key support

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The April futures contract of Lead Mini on the MCX was gradually moving up since the beginning of the month. But it faced a hurdle at ₹136, which coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downswing.
Unable to rally past that level, the contract was consolidating around ₹136 for the past few trading sessions. On Tuesday, the price fell on the back of the resistance and closed the session at ₹131.7, just above the key support of ₹129. The year-to-date loss stands at about 14 per cent.
The price has fallen below the 21-DMA and the daily RSI is showing a fresh downtick. On the other hand, the MACD indicator on the daily chart has started to show signs of bulls losing strength. So, a break below the support of ₹129 can trigger fresh round of selling.
On the back of fresh bearish momentum, if the contract breaches the support at ₹129, it might find support at ₹125. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹117.3 — its previous low. On the contrary, if the contract takes support at ₹129 and rise, it will face a substantial hurdle at ₹136. A breakout of that level can lift the price to ₹140, where 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-day moving average coincides.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the LME, which was trading above the important level of $1,700, slipped below it last week. Since the overall trend is bearish, the contract will most likely moderate from current levels, which could also weigh on the MCX contract.
The overall trend of the metal on the LME and MCX is bearish. But the MCX-Lead has a support at ₹129. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹135, if it breaches the support at ₹129.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...