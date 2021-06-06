Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
ONGC (₹125.4)
Hits fresh 52-week high
The stock of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) established an uptrend in November last year from about ₹65 and rallied to mark a high of ₹122.3 in early March. But it could not sustain above the resistance level of ₹120 and began to decline. The scrip fell considerably and marked a low of ₹97.4 in mid-April. Nevertheless, in the following couple of weeks, the stock was moving sideways and for the most part it stayed above the psychological level of ₹100. The bulls started to gain traction on the back of the support at ₹100 and started to head north. Last week, it gathered sufficient momentum to decisively breach the resistance at ₹120, thereby opening the door for further strengthening. Considering these factors, one can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹120; target can be ₹134.
Bajaj Finance (₹5,993.4)
Sees fresh breakout
After facing a strong hurdle at ₹5,800 in mid-February, the stock of Bajaj Finance saw a sharp fall in price as it depreciated to mark a low of ₹4,362 in mid-April, thereby losing nearly 25 per cent within two months. This was the biggest decline since the March 2020 fall. However, the stock quickly reversed by taking support at ₹4,400 and began moving up at considerable pace. Though there was a bit of a slowdown when the scrip reached ₹5,800, apart from a brief period of sideways movement, the price did not fall. Last week, the stock broke out of the resistance at ₹5,800 and marked a fresh all-time high of ₹6,010 on Friday. Chart hints at further appreciation and so one can go long with a stop-loss at ₹5,775 for a potential target of ₹6,390.
HDFC (₹2,619)
Shows strong bullish bias
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) was gaining steadily since September last year, from about ₹1,630. The up-move took the stock to the fresh lifetime high of ₹2,896 in mid-February. But after hitting that level, the stock lost traction wherein it abruptly changed direction and went downhill. The decline continued till early May when it marked a low of ₹2,403. But noticeably, the bears started to lose momentum over the past month and as long as the stock remains above the support of ₹2,400, the bias will be bullish. Over the past couple of weeks, the stock has been gradually gaining and on Friday it closed above a key level of ₹2,600. Thus, the stock is likely to see more upside, hence traders can buy with stop-loss at ₹2,540; target can be ₹2,765.
Titan Company (₹1,679.5)
Breaks out of consolidation
The stock of Titan Company has been in a secular uptrend. Although it faced a substantial sell-off in March 2020, it quickly returned to the upward path and has been gaining steadily. But as the calendar year turned, the stock lost momentum and started to trace a horizontal trend. That is, it was largely oscillating between support at ₹1,400 and the resistance band of ₹1,580 and ₹1,610. The ongoing leg of rally began in early May from the support of ₹1,400 and after reaching the above-mentioned resistance band, the stock slowed down a bit. However, in the latter half of last week, it managed to breach the band with considerable volume, laying the foundation for another leg of an uptrend. So, traders can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,600 for a target of ₹1,820.
Grasim Industries (₹1,503.2)
Registers fresh lifetime high
The stock of Grasim Industries has been in a strong uptrend since March 2020, as a result of which it gained from about ₹385 to ₹1,470 level. That is, the stock price nearly quadrupled in about one year. However, since early April, the stock has been witnessing sluggishness and in fact, it faced a corrective decline where the price moderated to ₹1,270. But it recovered from that level and the price action in the daily chart shows an ascending triangle pattern. Last week, the stock gained and breached the resistance at ₹1,470, thereby confirming the ascending triangle pattern. This is a bullish continuation pattern and so the scrip is likely to scale fresh heights. Also, it hit a fresh lifetime high of ₹1,507 on Friday, indicating strong momentum. So, buy with stop-loss at ₹1,440; target can be ₹1,600.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...