Nifty 50 April Futures (9,140)

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Significant gap-up open was seen in the Indian benchmarks today. The Nifty and the Sensex spot indices opened the session with a gain of over 3 per cent each but was unable to rally further. Both the indices have been moderating from the respective peaks.
One of the reasons for the positive sentiment was the cues from the Asian markets. The major Asian indices are trading higher today. For instance, the Nikkei has gained nearly 3 per cent; the Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite index are up by 2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is indicating a bullish bias as 39 out of the 50 stocks are in the green so far. Also, all the mid-cap and small-cap indices have gained today. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty realty index is the top performer, up by 4.9 per cent whereas the Nifty pharma index is the top loser, down by 0.8 per cent. Notably, the volatility has dropped by over 4 per cent today, as indicated by India VIX- the volatility index.
Following a higher opening in the Nifty spot index, the April futures contract of the Nifty began the session at 9,345 versus yesterday’s close of 9,035. After making an intraday high of 9,350 the contract started to decline. It registered the day’s low at 9,120 and currently trading around 9,140. Thus, the futures could not sustain above the critical level of 9,250 and so long as the contract trades below this level, it can be approached with a bearish bias. So, for intraday, traders can short the contract on rallies with stop-loss at 9,250.
Strategy: Short on rallies with stop-loss at 9,250
Supports: 9,100 and 9,070
Resistances: 9,200 and 9,250
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...