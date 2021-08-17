Nifty 50 August Futures (16,513): August 17

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
BL Research Bureau
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices began the session on a positive note amid weak Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 is down by 0.36 per cent to 27,424 and Hang Seng index has fallen 1 per cent to 25,683 levels in today's session. Following an initial rally, the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, started to decline on the back of profit booking at higher levels and the indices are down by 0.2 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. The India VIX is up by 0.27 per cent to 13.49 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are down by 1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT has surged 1.8 per cent due to buying interest and Nifty FMCG as well as Pharma sectoral indices are up by 0.6 and 0.3 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty August month contract began the session on a negative note, opening at 16,543. After an initial rally, the contract recorded an intraday high at 16,573 and started to decline. It recorded an intraday low at 16,483 and recovered marginally. But the contract met with a resistance at 16,530 and has started to decline again. A strong rally above 16,530 is needed to take the contract higher to 16,550 and then to 16,570 levels. Traders should wait and can take fresh long positions above 16,530 levels with a fixed stop-loss. On the downside, if the contract falls below the immediate support level of 16,480 it can witness selling pressure and pull the contract down to 16,450 levels. Next supports are placed at 16,425 and 16,400 levels.
Strategy: Go long only if the contract rallies above 16,530 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 16,480 and 16,450
Resistances: 16,530 and 16,550
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...