Nifty Call: Buy on declines with stop-loss at 14,590

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Nifty 50 February Futures (14,670) Extending the Monday's bullish momentum, Sensex and Nifty 50 started the session with a gap-up open and continued to trend upwards. The positive global markets also backed this rally, the US benchmark indices the Dow Jones added 0.76 per cent to 30,211 and S&P 500 index gained 1.6 per cent to 3,773 in last session.
The Nikkei 225 climbed almost 1 per cent to 28,362 and Hang Seng index advanced 1.2 per cent to 29,242 levels in today's session. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 advanced 2.3 per cent each. The market breadth is largely biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX slipped 1.35 per cent to 23.13 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices advanced 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices are hovering in the positive territory. The top gainers are Nifty Media and Nifty Financial Service that have jumped 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.
The Nifty February month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 14,519. After marking an intraday high of 14,767 the contract slipped to record an intraday low at 14,480. But the contract bounced up again and continues to trend upwards. The near-term outlook stays positive above 14,600 levels. Traders can buy the contract on dips with a stop-loss at 14,590 levels. A strong rally above 14,700 can take the contract higher to 14,730 and then to 14,767 levels. Key supports below 14,600 are placed at 14,550 and 14,500 levels.
Strategy: Buy on declines with a stop-loss at 14,590 levels.
Supports: 14,600 and 14,550
Resistances: 14,700 and 14,730
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...