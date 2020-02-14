Nifty call: Go long on strong rally above 12,175 levels with fixed stop-loss

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,167)
The Sensex and Nifty started the session with a gap-up open in today's session, amid mixed cues from the Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has fallen 0.6 per cent to 23,687, whereas the Hang Seng index has advanced by 0.4 per cent to 27,828 levels.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling interest at higher levels and declined from the intra-day high. After recovering from the intra-day low, the key benchmark indices have declined about 0.16 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty index is marginally biased towards declines.
The India VIX has climbed 1.3 per cent to 13.5 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are trading mixed, almost on flat note.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU bank index, which has slumped almost 1 per cent, is the top loser, followed by the Nifty PVT Bank and Nifty Bank indices that have declined 0.9 per cent each. The Nifty media has advanced 0.3 per cent.
The Nifty February month contract began the session with a gap-up open at 12,198 levels. After rallying to an intra-day high of 12,260, the contract experienced selling pressure and commenced its decline. The contract breached a key support at 12,200 and recorded an intra-day low at 12,110. But it has bounced back from the intra-day and now trades on an almost flat note.
Traders can go long on a strong rally above 12,175 levels, with a fixed stop-loss. The contract can test resistance at 12,200. A strong rally above the barrier can take the contract higher to 12,230 and 12,250 levels. Key supports are placed at 12,150 and 12,125. A fall below the second support can drag the contract down to 12,110 and 12,100 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 12,175 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 12,150 and 12,125
Resistances: 12,200 and 12,225
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
The Union Budget in the neoliberal age has been all about keeping markets happy. But the numbers have seldom ...
Hidden in South Colorado’s Cuchara Valley, the erstwhile Spanish village of La Veta is ideal for the traveller ...
A Sri Lankan play performed at the 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav brings to light the universal nature of racial ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...