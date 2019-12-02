Nifty Call: Go short on a strong fall below 12,050 levels

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083)
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking bullish cues from the Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has jumped 1 per cent to 23,529 and the Hang Seng index has rallied 0.4 per cent to 26,443 levels in today's session. Following a positive start, the domestic equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty began to decline due to selling pressure and profit taking at higher levels and are hovering slightly in the negative territory. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards declines.
The India VIX, the fear index, has jumped 4 per cent to 14.48 levels, indicating higher volatility is on the cards. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have slumped 0.8 per cent each. Barring the Nifty metal index which has rallied 0.2 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in the negative territory. The Nifty IT index has slumped 1.1 per cent.
The Nifty December month futures contract started the session with a gap-up open at 12,133. After marking an intra-day high at 12,137, the contract began to decline on the back of selling interest and has breached a key support at 12,100.
The contract recorded an intra-day low at 12,052 and took support. It is moving sideways in the band between 12,050 and 12,100. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract trades in this band. Go short on a strong fall below 12,050, with a fixed stop-loss. The contract can test the next supports at 12,025 and 12,000 levels. Key resistances are at 12,130 and 12,250 levels.
Strategy: Go short on a strong fall below 12,050 levels
Supports: 12,050 and 12,025
Resistances: 12,100 and 12,130
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...