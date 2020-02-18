Nifty call: Initiate short with stop-loss at 12,000

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 February Futures (11,950)
Following the negative cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks are trading lower today. The Nifty spot and the Sensex spot indices are down by nearly one per cent each. While the Nikkei 225 index has slipped by 1.4 per cent, the Hang Seng index is down by 1.5 per cent.
The advance-decline ratio of the Nifty 50 index, at 7-43, indicates a strong downtrend. All mid-cap and small-cap indices have lost more than one per cent today. Led by the Nifty PSU bank index (down by 3.1 per cent), all the sectoral indices are down, except the Nifty media index (up by 0.6 per cent).
The volatility has gone up as shown by the volatility index, India VIX. It has gone up by 1.2 per cent to 14.58 levels.
The February futures of the Nifty index opened the session lower at 12,025 compared to previous close of 12,074. The contract then declined and fell below the important level of 12,000 and is currently trading at 11,950. As the overall market seems to be under pressure, the contract can be expected to weaken further from current levels. Hence, traders can initiate short position with a stop-loss of 12,000 on rallies.
Strategy: Initiate short positions with stop-loss at 12,000
Supports: 11,900 and 11,855
Resistances: 12,000 and 12,060
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...