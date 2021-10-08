Nifty call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 17,975

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 October Futures (17,860)
The Nifty 50 opened the day on the front foot by beginning with a gap-up open. Similarly, the other domestic benchmark index, the Sensex, saw a gap-up open today. As it stands now, both the indices are trading with a gain of nearly 0.5 per cent – the Nifty is at 17,865 and the Sensex is at 59,940.
Signals from the Asian markets seems optimistic following a positive close in the US overnight – the Dow Jones gained 1 per cent and the broader S&P 500 gained a little over 0.8 per cent. Among the Asian majors, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 today posted a gain of 0.9 and 1.3 per cent, respectively.
That said, the sentiment seems to be affirmative for the equity market bulls today. On the NSE, like the benchmark, all the mid- and small cap indices are in the green and the advance-decline ratio of the Nifty 50, at 32-18, is inclined to upside as well. Nevertheless, the sectoral indices look mixed with the Nifty IT (up by 1.6 per cent) as the best performer and the Nifty Realty (down by 2.9 per cent) as the top loser.
Futures: The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened with a gap-up at 17,883 as against yesterday’s close of 17,808. While it initially declined to mark an intraday low of 17,835, it recovered and rallied to hit an intraday high of 17,940. Currently trading at 17,860, the bulls look to be struggling to find the momentum to take the contract forward, especially on the face of the critical resistance at 18,000. The band of 17,975 and 18,000 is a resistance band above the hurdle at 17,940.
As it stands, the probability of the index moving beyond 17,975 looks low today and so, traders can consider initiating intraday short positions. That is, short if only the futures rally to 17,900 and sell again at 17,940. Place stop-loss at 17,975.
From the current level of 17,860, the nearest support is at 17,800, which can be the primary target for the shorts. A breach below it can drag the contract to 17,745.
Strategy: Sell on rallies at 17,900 and at 17,940; stop-loss at 17,975
Supports: 17,800 and 17,745
Resistances: 17,900 and 17,940
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...