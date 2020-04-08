Nifty call: Sell the contract with stop-loss at 8,950

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 April Futures (8,775)
The Indian benchmarks, which gained earlier in today’s session, has given up the gains. The Nifty spot and the Sensex spot indices are currently hovering at yesterday’s closing level.
The US market closed marginally lower yesterday, and following that, major Asian indices like the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng have dropped 0.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. On the contrary, the Nikkei has gained a little over 2 per cent. Thus, the cues are mixed from the Asian majors.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index shows a bullish bias as 30 out of the 50 stocks in the index are in the green. The mid-cap and small-cap indices are up as well. But among the sectoral indices, few are trading lower today. The Nifty Pharma index is the top gainer, up by 3.2 per cent and the Nifty Realty index is the top loser, down by 0.6 per cent so far.
But as a sign of caution, the number of stocks that had gained since morning is coming down and many indices are giving up gains. Moreover, the volatility has gone up by 1.5 per cent today. India VIX, the volatility index has risen to 52.5 levels.
The April futures contract of the Nifty index opened lower at 8,748 compared to its previous close of 8,875. After registering an intraday low of 8,701, which is a support, the contract started to rally. But after making an intraday high of 9,144 it began to decline. The contract has given up the entire gain it made since morning, meaning there is a considerable selling pressure as it goes up. In fact, it is now trading lower for the day by about one per cent at 8,775. In the daily chart, resistance levels are seen at 8,920 (21-day moving average) and 9,000. This also opens the possibility of an intraday reversal. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 8,950.
Strategy: Sell the contract with stop-loss at 8,950
Supports: 8,700 and 8,650
Resistances: 8,920 and 9,000
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...