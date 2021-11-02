Amber Enterprises India (₹3,134): SELL

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The outlook for the stock of Amber Enterprises India is bearish. The stock was down 5.15 per cent on Monday. Key near-term resistances are at ₹3,220 and ₹3,300. Any intermediate bounce in the coming days is likely be capped at ₹3,300. Fresh sellers are likely to emerge at higher levels and keep the stock under pressure.
A fall to ₹2,980 can be seen in the coming days. A strong break below ₹2,980 can drag the stock further lower to ₹2,750. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹3,205. Keep the stop-loss at ₹3,270. Book partial profits, say for 30 per cent of the holding, at ₹2,985.
Trail the stop-loss for the rest of the holding to ₹3,060. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹2,970 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹2,870. Exit the balance of the positions at ₹2,785. The bearish outlook will get negated only on a break above ₹3,300. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹3,500 and higher levels thereafter.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
