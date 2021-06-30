Chambal Fertilisers (₹310.3): Buy

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals regained bullish momentum and advanced 5 per cent with above average volume on Tuesday and moved above a key level of ₹300. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. The stock took support at ₹211 in the months of March and April this year and continued to trend upwards. While trending up, the stock had emphatically breached a key hurdle at ₹260 in early May with heavy volume. Thereafter, key supports at ₹280 and ₹290 provided cushion for the stock. It trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. The daily relative strength index has re-entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI features in the bullish zone. The short-term stance is bullish. The stock has a potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹323 and ₹329 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹304.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...