Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp (₹160.5): Buy

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The stock of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation had been on a short-term downtrend after encountering a key resistance at ₹192 in late August this year. It later took support in the band between ₹135 and ₹140 in October and November and started to trend upwards.
Last week the stock surpassed a key resistance at ₹150 and took a pause. On Monday, the stock bounced back from ₹150 and gained 5.6 per cent, accompanied by above average volume. With this rally, the stock appears to have resumed the intermediate-term uptrend that started from the March low of ₹55. It trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two weeks.
Moreover, the daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region. Both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive terrain, implying buying interest. Overall, the shot-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach price targets of ₹167 and ₹171 in the upcoming sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹157.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...