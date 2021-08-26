EID Parry India (₹419.2): Buy

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The stock of EID Parry India gained 7.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday. This rally has strengthened both medium as well as long-term uptrend.
After recording a multi-year low at ₹102 in March 2020, the stock bottomed out. Since then, it has been on a long-term uptrend. In early May this year, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹360 and continued to trend upwards. Following a short-term corrective decline, the stock found support at ₹377 in early August and reversed direction.
The stock managed to close above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in volume over the past two trading sessions. The daily RSI has entered the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the neutral region. Further, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the positive territory.
The short-term outlook is bullish and the stock can hit the targets of ₹436 and ₹445. Traders can buy EID Parry with a stop-loss at ₹410.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...