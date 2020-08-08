Technical Analysis

SBI (₹190.6)

| Updated on August 08, 2020 Published on August 08, 2020

The stock of SBI seems to be going nowhere as it continues to trade in a tight range and the consolidation phase has entered the second month. While the broader range seems to be between ₹178 and ₹200, within which the price has been oscillating through July, the trading range was narrower last week. It was largely held between ₹189 and ₹195. The stock cannot be expected to trend on either direction until either ₹178 or ₹200 is breached. As the scrip lacks trend, the relative strength index, though above the midpoint level of 50, has been flat for over a month. Similarly, the moving average convergence divergence indicator remains flat. Considering these factors, traders can stay on the fence until the stock exhibits confirmatory signal on either side. A breakout of ₹200 can turn the outlook positive and possibly lift the price to ₹210. Above that level, it can appreciate to ₹218 — the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. On the downside, the price area between ₹178 and ₹182 can be a support band. A break below ₹178 can drag the stock to ₹170.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty Call: Contract is range-bound, so tread with caution