Stock query: SBI Cards on a medium-term uptrend

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
Please advise on the stock of SBI Cards, bought at ₹755, and JK Paper at ₹97. Should I hold or sell them?
Sibi
SBI Cards and Payment Services (₹703): The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services got listed in mid-March this year.
Following an initial rally, the stock recorded a 52-week high at ₹769 on March 18 and subsequently began trending downwards until late May.
The stock registered a 52-week low at ₹495 on May 22 and changed direction thereafter.
Since then, it has been on a medium-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and higher troughs. Also, it has been on a short-term uptrend over the past two weeks.
While trending up, the stock emphatically breached a key resistance in the band between ₹600 and ₹625 in late June.
Moreover, the stock trades well above its 21- and 50-day moving averages. But it currently tests a key psychological resistance at ₹700. The daily relative strength index (RSI) features in the bullish zone and the weekly RSI is charting upwards in the neutral region.
Further, both the daily and weekly price rate of change indicator are hovering in the positive terrain, implying buying interest. A decisive break above the key resistance level of ₹700 can take the stock higher to ₹750 and then to ₹800 over the medium term.
Inability to move beyond ₹700 can pull the stock down to ₹650 and then to ₹625. A vital support in the band between ₹600 and ₹625 can provide base. The medium-term uptrend will remain intact as long as the stock trades above ₹600. You can consider averaging the stock if it witnesses a corrective decline with a stop-loss at ₹580.
The key supports below ₹600 are placed at ₹550 and ₹500.
JK Paper (₹101.4): The stock of JK Paper has been testing a key resistance at ₹105 over the past three weeks. Previously, it had tested this resistance in late April this year and failed to surpass it. A strong break above ₹105 is needed to strengthen the medium-term uptrend that has been in place since the stock’s March low of ₹62. Such a breakthrough will take the stock northwards to ₹115 and then to ₹130 over the medium term.
Having said that, if the stock fails to move beyond ₹105 once again, it will keep consolidating sideways in the range between ₹86 and ₹105 for a while. The immediate supports are at ₹93 and ₹90. A decisive fall below ₹86 can weaken the uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹77 and then to ₹67 over the medium term.
You can consider averaging the stock on a strong rally above ₹105 with a stop-loss at ₹93.
A further rally above ₹130 can pave the way for an upmove to ₹140 levels.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...