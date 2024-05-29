The upmove in HDFC Asset Management Company is slowly gaining strength. The stock has risen over 5 per cent so far this week and is looking strong. The rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹3,945. This level will now act as a support. Below that ₹3,900 is the next strong support. HDFC Asset Management Company share price can rise to ₹4,250 in the next two-three weeks.
The stock has to decline below ₹3,900 to negate the bullish view. Traders can go long now at ₹4,016. Accumulate on dips at ₹3,960. Keep a stop-loss at ₹3,840 initially. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹4,060 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹4,110. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹4,145 when the price touches ₹4,190. Exit the long positions at ₹4,235.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.