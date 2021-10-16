Tech Query: Is there much upside left for stock of MSTC?

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
I want to invest in MSTC and NMDC. Please let me know the technical outlook for these stocks from a medium to long-term perspective.
Rajeswar Reddy
MSTC (₹458): The stock price of MSTC has skyrocketed 46 per cent in the last couple of weeks. The price movement since February 2020 is in the form of a strong bull channel. The stock is now approaching the upper end of this channel resistance poised at ₹520. So, there is not much room left on the upside from current levels. We expect ₹520 to cap the upside.
A pull-back from around ₹520 will keep the channel movement intact and can drag the stock lower to ₹350 and even ₹300 in the coming months. So, it is not advisable to enter this stock at current levels. Maybe you can consider buying the stock later in the ₹350-₹300 region when the correction happens.
NMDC (₹153.4): The stock of NMDC has been in a prolonged sideways consolidation between ₹60 and ₹205 since 2012. The stock made a high of ₹213 in May this year and has been coming down since then, thereby keeping the sideways range intact. As such, the chances are high for the stock to move down towards the lower end of this range in the coming months. Wait for a fall to buy at the lower end of the range in the ₹60-₹55 region. Alternatively, in case the stock surges from here and makes a strong weekly close above ₹185, then you can consider buying the stock. In that case the stock can surge to ₹300-₹310 initially and even higher eventually over the long term.
I have bought shares of Punjab National Bank at an average price of ₹58. What is the medium term outlook?
Subash KollaPunjab National Bank (₹42.55): The stock of Punjab National Bank been struggling to gain momentum and witness a strong rise although it has formed a strong base around ₹25. The stock will have to rise past ₹50 decisively in order to confirm a reversal and also indicate the beginning of a fresh leg of rally. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹70 initially and then to ₹100 eventually. But that looks difficult as seen from the price action in the charts.
Some strong and new trigger in the form of news or something else will be needed to take the stock above ₹50 from here. It is advisable to book loss in the stock and exit at current levels. In case you want to hold the stock, then you may need a lot of patience to see levels of ₹70 and ₹100, if at all it happens.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The stock offers good value unlocking potential for patient long-term investors
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...