Technical Analysis

Tech Query: What is the long-term outlook for Petronet LNG?

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 14, 2021

I am holding Petronet LNG at ₹262. I would like to know the long-term outlook.

S Jayaraman

Petronet LNG (₹215.8): The stock of Petronet LNG was on a medium-term uptrend after bottoming out in March 2020. It met with a significant resistance in ₹270-₹280 band in early July 2020 and subsequently began to consolidate sideways in a wide range between ₹210 and ₹270. On the upside, the vital long-term resistance in ₹270-₹280 band had capped the stock’s upside in January this year. Since then, it has been in an intermediate-term downtrend. Short-term trend is also down for the stock.

An immediate support is in the range between ₹200 and ₹210 which could halt the progressing downtrend. An upward reversal between ₹200 and ₹210 can take the stock higher to the immediate resistance level of ₹240 and then to ₹250. You could average the stock at the above mentioned support band, with a medium-term stop-loss at ₹190. A clear breakthrough of ₹250 can take the stock northwards to the upper boundary of the sideways movement, that is ₹270-280 band, over the medium term. A further rally above ₹280 can pave way for an up-move to ₹300 and then to ₹320 over the long run. Key support below ₹200 is placed at ₹175.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on August 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.