Technical Call: HCL Tech-BUY

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on December 25, 2021

HCL Technologies has eight offices in Germany, including its regional headquarters in Eschborn with more than 1,800 employees who serve 18 of DAX 40 companies (File photo)   -  REUTERS

Move the stop-loss for the rest of the holdings to ₹1,440

The outlook for the stock of HCL Technologies (₹1,265.1) is bullish. The price action since the last week of October on the daily chart indicates an inverted head and shoulder pattern. The strong 8 per cent rally last week confirms this pattern and marks the end of the corrective fall since September. Supports are at ₹1,180, ₹1,160 and then at ₹1,130. A much deeper support is at ₹1,040. The stock can rise to ₹1,500-1,520 first and then to ₹1,750 in the coming months.

 

Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹1,190. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,060. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,340 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,430. Book partial profits say for 30 per cent of the holdings at ₹1,520. Move the stop-loss for the rest of the holdings to ₹1,440. Exit the pending 70 per cent of the holdings at ₹1,730.

Published on December 25, 2021

HCL Technologies Ltd
