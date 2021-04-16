The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 April Futures (14,694)

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
BL Research Bureau
Taking cues from the positive Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session in green. The Hang Seng index is up by 0.6 per cent to 28,958 levels and Nikkei 225 index is marginally up by 0.14 per cent to 29,683 levels in today's session. After an initial dip the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have recovered and advanced about 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. The advance/decline ratio, that is the market breadth of the Nifty 50, is biased towards advances. The India VIX has declined 1.8 per cent to 20.5 levels signifying decrease in volatility. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have gained about 1.4 per cent each. All the sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory. Buying interest is witnessed in the Nifty metal and auto which have jumped 2.15 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.
The April month index futures commenced the session on a positive note, opening at 14,605 against the previous close of 14,592. After marking an intraday low at 14,582 the contract bounced up, breaching the key resistances at 14,600 and then 14,650 levels. It has registered an intraday high at 14,718 levels. The near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above 14,650 levels. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract while maintaining a stop-loss at 14,640 levels. A strong rally above 14,700 can take the contract higher to 14,730 and then to 14,750 levels. Next key resistances are at 14,780 and 14,800 levels. Key supports below 14,650 are placed at 14,625 and 14,600 levels. A strong fall below the vital base level of 14,600 can bring back selling interest and drag the contract down to 14,575 and then to 14,550 levels.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss at 14,640 levels
Supports: 14,650 and 14,625
Resistances: 14,700 and 14,730
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...