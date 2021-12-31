Nifty Call: Stay out of the market

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Indian benchmark indices saw sharp rise in initial trades today. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 have broken their narrow sideways consolidation on the upside. Sensex has risen above 58,000. It is trading at 58,183, up 0.67 per cent. Nifty has risen above 17,300. It is at 17,334 up 0.76 per cent. As mentioned yesterday, Sensex can rise to 59,000 and Nifty can test 17,400 and even 17,450-17,500 in the near-term. However, we reiterate that the broader trend is down. As such the upside is likely to be capped at 59,000 on the Sensex and 17,400-17,500 on the Nifty. We can expect the indices to reverse lower again as the market progress into the new year.
In Asia some of the markets like Japan, Korea are closed today. Among the other major indices, Shanghai Composite (3,638, up 0.55 per cent) and Hang Seng (23,397, up 1.24 per cent) are trading in the green.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (36,398, down 0.25 per cent) dipped yesterday. The near-term outlook is bullish. The Dow can test 37,000 on the upside as long as it stays above 36,000.
The Nifty 50 January (17,394) Futures contract has surged over 1 per cent today. While this momentum sustains, a further rise to 17,500-17,550 is possible in the near-term. Support for the contract is in the 17,300-17,270 region. While above this support zone, the near-term outlook is bullish to see 17,500-17,550 levels as mentioned above.
Being the final trading day of the week and year, we will continue to stay out of the market. However, considering the broader downtrend, we will get ready to take fresh short positions next week as the contract moves up to 17,500-17,550.
Stay out of the market for now. But will be prepared to go short next week at much higher levels.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...