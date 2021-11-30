Weekly Rupee View: Rupee likely to remain weak

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The downward pressure on the rupee towards the end of last week was carried over to this week. Consequently, the domestic currency broke below the key support of 75 against the US dollar on Monday. On Tuesday, INR remained below that level and closed at 75.1650. Thus, the year-to-date loss of INR against USD increased to nearly 2.9 per cent.
There is a notable decline in the dollar index over the past few sessions and crude oil crashed last Friday.
Despite this, the rupee depreciated and this is largely because of considerable selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The FPIs, who remained net buyers in November until a week ago, have turned net sellers. Net FPI outflows stand at ₹2,521 crore in the past week compared to net inflow of ₹20,916 crore a week earlier.
Also see: Bet long on natural gas futures
The equity segment took the biggest hit as it has been under strong selling pressure of late. The net outflow in this segment stands at ₹5,945 crore. On the other hand, the debt segment has seen positive flows i.e., net inflow of ₹3,449 crore (including the voluntary retention route).
The sell-off that began in early November on the back of the resistance band of 73.85 – 74 continues to retain the momentum. This is reiterated by the recent breach of the support at 75. Therefore, currently at 75.1650, the local currency is likely to maintain the bearish bias. Nevertheless, INR has supports at 75.20 and 75.40. Notably, 75.67 is the 52-week low.
However, if the rupee recovers above the support-turned-resistance level of 75 because of the recent weakness in the dollar, it will face hurdles at 74.80 and 74.60. The probability of INR appreciating above 74.60 in the near term is very low.
The dollar index, which was rallying with a strong upward momentum, has reversed lower after marking a high of 96.94 last Wednesday. Since then, it has been declining and it is currently trading around 95.70. The price action hints at further depreciation with nearest support at 95.50. Subsequent support is at 95. Weakening dollar can add strength to the rupee.
Although the weakness in the dollar is positive for the rupee, continued sell-off by the FPIs can result in more downside for the rupee.
Also see: Stay away from lead futures until key trends emerge
Technically too, it appears weak and the likelihood of INR touching 75.40 within a week is high. It can also descend further and retest 75.67 in the forthcoming weeks.
On the upside, recovery can be capped at 75.
From the prespective of trading, since 75.20 can offer some support, one can consider selling INR once it falls below 75.20. Stop-loss can be at 74.90. Exit the shorts at the prior low of 75.67.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...