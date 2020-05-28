Premium

Covid-19: How Finance leaders can navigate Risk Management challenges

K.R.Srivats New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), especially smaller ones with weak balance sheets, would do well to engage more and become upfront with banks to better navigate the COVID-19 crisis, Pankaj Mallik, Chief Finance Officer, Fullerton India has suggested.

Speaking at a Dun & Bradstreet organised webinar on “COVID-19: Risk Management Challenges for Finance Leaders in H2 2020“, Mallik said NBFCs and companies should focus more on “liquidity” than on “growth” in these times as lack of liquidity could pose challenges around “going concern” for them. “Liquidity should be most important now for companies. We can talk about growth when we survive this crisis. We should prepare response plan for each shape of recovery (whether V or U or W). This will not only help companies mitigate risk in future, but also identify new revenue streams,” he said.

He said COVID-19 has brought all companies and institutions back to the drawing board. “Things that had helped companies succeed and thrive in the pre COVID-19 era may not work now. They need to identify new levers for success in the future. Companies that use thought leadership to find out newer opportunities are surely going to come out stronger in the competitive post-COVID19 world,” he said.

Other strategies

Companies should go beyond mere crisis management and identify hidden opportunities of new sources of revenue (like ParleG hand sanitisers), he said. In this kind of environment, revenue is not going to be there for sure. It could be muted. Credit costs is likely to go higher. So two out of three variables is not in control of an organisation like a NBFC. Companies have to identify the bad costs to tackle and not have a-one-size-fits-all approach where costs such as digital costs too are down-scaled. We cannot cut a cost like digital cost that is critical for the future,” he said.

In the new normal, company managements should have a more humane approach and not a “command and control” approach, Mallik added. He suggested that companies should spend a good amount of time on how the future is going to be looking like even as it takes steps to tackle the current Covid-19 crisis.

NBFC sector situation

He highlighted that the situation for the NBFC sector would have been much worse if the Covid-19 pandemic had struck during September 2018 when the sector was reeling under the IL&FS blowout. “Now the banks are wary of supporting smaller NBFCs with weak balance sheets. Companies should upfront share with banks their long term business model and try to avail the money in the two government announced schemes of liquidity window and partial credit guarantee,” he said.

Krishnan Venkatachary, CFO, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, said consolidation is going to be the norm in most industries in the post COVID-19 world. “One has to be extremely careful in choosing right companies for acquisition. The caveat is that most companies with attractive valuation can also come with a baggage. We should not end up draining money in doing mergers and acquisitions,” he said.

Arun Singh, Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said Dun & Bradstreet expects recovery to be anywhere between V and U shape. Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, as much as $9 trillion of global GDP has been written off for this year and the next year, he said, adding this was more than three times India’s GDP.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
NBFC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Demand pick-up key for stimulus package to see desired results, says Sundaram Home Finance MD
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.