Premium

Exide Life Insurance drops ambitionof ‘breakneck’ growth in FY21: CEO

K.R.Srivats New Delhi | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

Kshitij Jain, MD & CEO, Exide Life Insurance

Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd (Exide Life Insurance) has, in the wake of Covid-19-induced lockdown, put its ambitions of achieving ‘breakneck’ growth this fiscal on the back burner, said a top official.

However, growth this will certainly remain on the agenda of the two-decade-old private life insurer this fiscal and it would be segmented, Kshitij Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Exide Life Insurance told BusinessLine.

“Our long-term plan was to grow at twice the pace of industry, thereby gaining market share. That was the plan till March 15 this year. However, post Covid-19 lockdown, breakneck growth aspiration has been put on the back burner. Our growth aspiration has become a bit muted due to Covid-19,” he said.

He highlighted that the entire industry focus has changed towards business continuity and serving existing customers better and managing existing books well. “Focus on quality, customer retention, and persistency has gone up measurably so that we can build the business and start pursuing growth aggressively when the market makes a turn and allows it,” he said.

Jain said that he does not see any need for the company to raise capital this fiscal, given that it enjoyed comfortable solvency position and could fund growth through internal accruals. Also, Exide Life, which has remained profitable for over seven years consecutively, has no immediate plans to tap the capital markets for an IPO even though this was a shareholder call, Jain confirmed. In FY19, overall net profit doubled over the level of the previous fiscal.

Exide Life Insurance, which is wholly-owned by Exide Industries, has an assets under management of about ₹16,000 crore. Jain said the life insurer has not lost a single day of work through the entire lockdown, but admitted that business had been hit in the first three weeks since March 15.

Business lost

Asked if Exide Life can make good the lost business of early part of this fiscal in the remaining 10 months, Jain replied in the negative.

“Will I be able to make good the loss of business between March 15 and April 15, the answer is probably not. That would expect us to have a disproportionately high growth in the balance ten months, which I don’t think will happen. Some people are saying, life insurance industry is going to grow 15 to 20 per cent this fiscal. I don’t think so. I do believe the quality of growth we see this year is going to be superior to past.

We (Exide Life) are seeing 100 per cent growth in protection products, which is the core of this industry. We are going to see large growth for traditional products, which has been the focus area of the company. Today, the share of traditional products in our overall product mix is 95 per cent – probably the highest in private life insurance industry,” he said.

Exide Life proposes to continue its current approach of focus on traditional products with heightened push around protection portfolio, he said.

“In last two years, we had been focussed on protection. Last year, more than 20 per cent of my customer acquisition happened through protection. This year in the first six weeks, 40 per cent has come via protection,” he said.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
interviews
Exide Industries Ltd
life insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Growth in general insurance will depend on how pandemic pans out: SBI General
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.