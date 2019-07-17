Resources

ICJ order in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

| Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism“.

