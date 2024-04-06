The Land Rover Discovery Sport is the most approachable model in the company’s line-up, but it’s far from entry-level. That’s due to the brand’s absence from the affordable, premium crossover space, so while at just under ₹70 lakh, ex-showroom, it might be the least expensive Land Rover, it is most certainly not the cheapest car in its segment. Despite its position in the Land Rover hierarchy, it is, on paper, an SUV that can do it all for you: from everyday commutes to weekend off-road exploration, it’s equipped to handle both extremes quite well.

For the uninitiated, the Discovery Sport holds the same position in the Land Rover line-up as the Freelander 2. Following the model-line rejig, it’s the junior member of the ‘Discovery’ line of cars and is closely related to the Range Rover Evoque. While not forgotten by any means, the Discovery Sport has gotten a bit lost amidst the never-ending chatter about Range Rovers and the increasingly popular Defender. Having said that, get behind the wheel — as we did — and it won’t take too long to understand the car’s appeal. It definitely deserves more attention, as an extremely potent SUV complemented by competitive pricing.

Design

On the outside, it has the candour of a Land Rover, but without the paraphernalia of a purpose-built off-roader. The design, although simple and free from complex lines and chrome fittings, lends a sleek look to the Discovery Sport. Its character is further enhanced, thanks to modern bits like LED headlights and taillights. The profile is unquestionably similar to other Land Rovers, heightened with bits like the clamshell bonnet. There’s no spare wheel hanging off the tailgate, either — the omission works in favour of the clean styling. The rising belt line is a good way to make the car look dynamic, and we can confirm that it works. The bigger ground clearance and good looking alloys become the key giveaways to this being a ready-to-go-anywhere kind of vehicle.

On the inside, things aren’t too different, either. By now you’d have guessed that the interior also comes with a healthy dose of minimalism. The adoption of a clean design hasn’t led to the abandonment of modern tech, though; if anything it’s the opposite. A large 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen takes up a fair bit of dashboard real estate, and not without reason, since this is essentially the control centre for everything from entertainment to navigation, climate control functions and off-road modes. This dependence has led to a reduction in buttons and hence a cleaner look. What Land Rover has missed out on is the tactility that physical buttons provide, and, as a result, the user experience has taken a back seat. Navigating through different menus just to access basic functions can get on one’s nerves. Thankfully, though, smartphone integration is seamless.

Features

The Discovery Sport doesn’t lack in features. For instance, there’s a dedicated climate control system even for third-row passengers. The driver will definitely appreciate the ease of parking provided via the 3D surround-view camera, the info-rich digital instrument panel and the modern-looking gear selector. There’s decent space on offer, too, especially for the front and second-row passengers. Those in the third row will be okay on short journeys.

If time permits, it’s certain that you won’t want to take the Discovery Sport out only for short journeys, because of how good it is to drive. The 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine makes 201 bhp and 43.84 kg-m. Paired with an all-wheel drive system via a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the diesel engine has a jerk-free, linear power delivery. This makes it exceptionally easy to live with, both in the city and on the highway. It is well-refined and adds to the Discovery Sport’s comfort quotient.

Abundance of torque

The abundance of torque — its peak torque is available from as low as 1,750 rpm — ensures worry-free driving on difficult terrain, too. Modern Land Rovers come equipped with a variety of off-road-specific functions, and despite being the most affordable one, the Discovery Sport doesn’t miss out on those standard bits, like Terrain Response 2, which allows the driver to — depending on the terrain — choose a mode that suits it. This varies how power is delivered, ensuring maximum traction and minimum slippage. The other crucial inclusion is Land Rover’s All Terrain Progress Control, an indispensable feature which allows controlled movement of the car as you negotiate gradients, without having to touch either the accelerator or brake.

Moving to well-paved tarmac, its off-road abilities don’t come in the way of everyday driving, which is reassuring. The Discovery Sport is a do-it-all SUV, and everyday driving is its forte. We’ve talked about the engine and smooth gearbox, but what makes it an even better SUV to live with is its ride and handling. About the former, it not only feels great off the road, but it soaks up road bumps quite well without throwing its occupants around. This usually has an adverse effect on handling, but it feels pliant on the move, not losing composure even when one forgets that it is a large SUV.

During the time we spent with the car, it didn’t fare too badly in terms of fuel economy, either. Ranging from 12 km/l in the city to 17 km/l on the highway, the Discovery Sport proved that running it on a daily basis won’t be too harsh on the pocket. The figures will vary based on your driving style, road and traffic conditions, and how well-maintained the car is, of course. The diesel engine is quite efficient, and its ability to return decent fuel economy is furthered by the onboard mild hybrid system. It’s still not a full-fledged hybrid (or a PHEV, for that matter), which means the system’s effect is limited. On the bright side, keeping it simple has ensured that JLR can offer the Discovery Sport at fairly competitive prices.

At a starting price of ₹67.90 lakh, ex-showroom, it’s roughly ₹5 lakh cheaper than the Evoque it shares a parking lot with. It also undercuts many of its German rivals, but without making the buyer feel short-changed. The enhanced ability to seat seven occupants (including the driver), drive through a wide variety of off-road situations without throwing a fit (or a warning light on the dash), and provide endless hours of enjoyable motoring even during daily driving make the Discovery Sport a compelling package.

It picked up from where the Freelander 2 left off, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Land Rover shapes the Discovery Sport in the future. As a new car right now, it can’t be ignored, and like we said earlier, one drive is enough to tell you why.