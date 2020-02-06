Apache RR 310: More Go, less Gas

Roughly two years ago, TVS finally went past the 200cc barrier that it had imposed upon itself, with the Apache series. The RR 310 was a step in the new direction. It looked nothing like the rest of the line-up and could’ve possibly won a few design contests, too. It looks pretty good no matter which way you are facing it. The motor, despite throwing in the performance, wasn’t winning any awards, though. There was some sorting out to do.

With the slipper clutch update, TVS did get some improvement. The bottom-end response became better and the vibrations in the midrange were damped. There still wasn’t enough ‘oomph’ about this motorcycle, though. You’d see one every now and then on the street. But it still missed that final bit that would set it apart.

What’s new?

Step in the BS-VI update and TVS has taken this opportunity to do more than just meet emission norms. The motor remains untouched, except for the fact that it has a heavier exhaust to deal with stifling more fumes and allowing cleaner air to exit the pipe. There’s a fresh two-tone colour scheme — Titanium Black to keep Racing Red company. A new set of Michelin Road 5 tyres have been fitted as standard. Ride-by-wire is available with four modes to choose from. And, the big news, a 5-inch colour multi-information display.

Features explained

While the numbers may not have changed with the 312cc, single-cylinder motor, the emissions have been reduced to meet BS-VI norms. The only bit that is different here is ride-by-wire to replace a throttle cable. Thanks to this, you also get four ride modes — Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. Urban and Rain mode drops power figures to roughly 26bhp while Sport and Track allow you the full potential of the 34bhp motor. The torque output remains more or less the same. Apart from reducing power, the Urban and Rain mode allow normal throttle response till about 6,000 rpm before dampening it noticeably. The ABS performance also changes in each of these modes, with it being the most aggressive in the Rain mode, less so in Urban and Sport and least in Track.

You cannot miss the 5-inch colour display either. It retains the vertical stack design, but it definitely looks cool and is easy to navigate. Four buttons on the left grip will get you through every menu and help you connect your phone. Download the TVS Connect app for iOS or Android and you’re set. There’s a whole bunch of data that is available to you including g-force readings. You could also receive turn-by-turn navigation guidance on the display once you’ve set a destination through the app on your phone. It’s simple to use and you have a few different options for how your screen should look. It even adjusts for day and night scenarios using a built-in light sensor. The only bit I did not understand was the system allowing for ride modes to cycle through only using the ‘up’ arrow key, while the ‘down’ arrow key comes to a halt after one cycle.

Does it feel any different?

With a couple of sessions to play with the RR 310 out at the Madras Race Track, I did not waste any time hopping on. The last time I’d ridden one was the first iteration and this BS-VI-ready unit certainly feels smoother. Right from idle and through the midrange, the RR 310 manages to transmit fewer vibrations to the rider. With a set of brand new Michelin Road 5 tyres on, it was time to move from Sport to Track mode. It has always been easy to handle at the track and the chassis keeps balance pretty well. A former rear suspension set up would’ve helped, but then again, out on the road it may not be as comfortable. The ride-by-wire set-up makes throttle responses a lot sharper and you can accurately modulate your inputs. Lean into a corner and it feels easy enough, overdo it and the new tyres forgive you and help with a little more grip. There’s more leeway when you push hard and the dialled back ABS allows a wiggle under hard braking. Nothing to scare you, though.

Push it to very high revs and the vibrations return swiftly, almost asking you to back off. On the other end of the spectrum, TVS has extended its ‘Glide Through Technology’ to the RR 310 and this allows you smooth take-offs in the first couple of gears and a slow cruise in higher gears in the Urban and Rain modes. Just in case you get tired or need to wipe your visor.

Should you buy one?

Here’s the part you’ve been waiting for. The RR 310 has put on roughly 4 kg. Yes, it is about ₹15,000 dearer, at ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India). But, you get better tyres, ride modes, and a customisable colour screen that connects to your phone for a whole lot of features.

This possibly gives the RR 310 that little edge that it needed to set it apart and add that extra appeal to help nudge you into getting yourself one.