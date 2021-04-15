Audi unveils Q4 e-tron and its Sportback

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
German luxury car brand Audi has unveiled the production versions of the new Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron. These are the first compact electric SUVs from the brand with the Four Rings.
With the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi is taking the next step in the design language of its electric models. The two compact SUVs bring into series production the body line that the Audi Q4 concept and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept show cars demonstrated at the beginning of 2019. The body line sports strong proportions – short front overhangs, large wheels, and toned, muscular panels.
A company statement announcing the unveil says that in the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, the especially low coupé-style roofline ends in a designed rear where the spoiler sits deep on the two-part window. The design is typically Audi, both functional and aerodynamic: The Q4 e-tron achieves a drag coefficient of 0.28 and the Sportback gets to an even lower figure, with a drag coefficient of 0.26.
On request, both of these compact electric SUVs can be had with Matrix LED headlights – they always illuminate the road as brightly as possible without blinding other road users. The digital light signatures are a world first: The driver can switch between four signatures in the MMI touch operating system. At the rear, a light strip links the tail-light units to each other.
The Audi statement mentions that both models offer a new spacious dimension in the interior and pioneering solutions when it comes to operation, display, and assist systems. The augmented reality head-up display connects the virtual and the real worlds in a totally new way, claim Audi.
The range comprises three drive versions, spearheaded by a quattro model with a maximum output of 299 PS. Attributes that they all share are zero local emissions driving and high ranges, charging time of around ten minutes for sufficient power to travel about 130 kilometers in ideal conditions (WLTP) and convenient charging with the e-tron Charging Service. The rear-wheel drive Q4 40 e-tron achieves a range of up to 520 km in the WLTP cycle.
It goes on sale in Europe in June 2021, with prices in Germany starting at EUR 41,900 – where the customer can claim a subsidy of EUR 9,000 (net).
