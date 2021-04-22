Bentley unveils 3rd-Gen Conti GT Speed Convertible

Bentley Motors has introduced a new flagship version of its open-top Grand Tourer – the Continental GT Speed Convertible. The performance-orientated Speed model is the most powerful, driver-focused interpretation of the benchmark convertible Grand Tourer.

A Bentley communique says that the new, third generation Continental GT Speed Convertible features an enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine, delivering an even higher 659 PS of peak power, making it capable of doing 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 335 kmph. The new open-air Grand Tourer joins its coupe sibling – the Continental GT Speed, unveiled last month – as part of the Continental family.

Designed, handcrafted and engineered in Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory, the new GT Speed Convertible offers enhanced chassis technology, including All-Wheel Steering, an electronic rear differential and the option of carbon ceramic brakes, says the Bentley statement. According to the company, this helps deliver superior vehicle agility and confidence without impacting the Continental GT Convertible’s acclaimed ride comfort.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible is fitted with a tailored, ‘Z-fold’ roof that can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds, transforming it from a luxurious coupe to an open-top Grand Tourer at the touch of a button. Bentley says that to distinguish this Grand Tourer as a performance model, the Continental GT Speed Convertible offers unique exterior and interior detailing, including Speed sport sills, dark tint grilles and Speed badging. Customers can also choose from three finishes to the unique 22-inch forged Speed wheels.

Inside a luxuriously-appointed cabin, the new Continental GT Convertible model includes Speed badging on the passenger fascia, an Alcantara steering wheel and a unique colour split trim in hide and Alcantara.