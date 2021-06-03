Kia India ‘Digi-Connect’ to enhance digital buying experience

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Kia India has introduced ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to enrich the digital buying experience for its customers. The Korean automotive company stated this is a video-based live sales consultation solution, offered through website scheduling and integration with company’s CRM system.
Since its India launch, Kia is seeking to enhance the car buying experience with innovative solutions, constantly improving the customer experience in line with its new brand purpose.
Also read:Covid-19 impact: Automobile companies in India take digital route to push sales
This application enables customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference platform, offering them a showroom-like experience. This has been developed bearing in mind the current pandemic situation to offer a contactless and hassle-free car buying experience at the comfort of their homes.
Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Kia Digi-Connect signifies an innovative approach towards offering a matchless premium customer experience, aligned with our new brand purpose – ‘Movement that inspires’. With this industry-first initiative, we have taken a step forward in transforming the purchase journey of our customers to a seamless, digital one.”
The Kia Digi-Connect app is a safe and secure platform, which is integrated with Kia India’s Central Lead Management System to offer industry-leading customer data privacy for customers. Kia has spearheaded an omni-channel ‘PHYGITAL’ process with end-to-end digitisation of its sales management by seamlessly aligning with its dealer partners.
